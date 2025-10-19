Brandy Apologizes After Leaving Chicago Concert Due To Health Issues

Getty Images

Brandy issued an apology after abruptly exiting her Chicago concert Saturday, during her The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint,” Brandy said. She walked offstage mid-performance without explanation. She attempted to return but cited technical difficulties, saying “it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production.” Brandy praised Monica for “stepping up with such grace and professionalism” and confirmed she saw a doctor after leaving the venue. The 44-year-old performer planned to return for their Indianapolis show Sunday. The 27-city tour celebrates their 1998 duet’s 25th anniversary and runs through December. (Story URL)