Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend The Golden Globes if Nominated

Brendan Fraser will not appear at the Golden Globes if he is nominated for The Whale.

The actor told GQ that he will skip the ceremony due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

He said, “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”