Brian Austin Green Breaks Silence

PRPhotos.com

Brian Austin Green is thanking fans for supporting him amid public drama with his ex Megan Fox. The pair, who confirmed their split in May after 10 years of marriage and three children, have publicly struggled as Fox moves on to a high-profile romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox recently slammed Green for posting shots of their kids, asking him in the comments why he’s using them to “posture” as a “remarkable human.”

The Beverly Hills alum shared a video on Instagram of himself collecting eggs from his backyard chicken coop. “Life at home while the kids are at school,” he captioned the post.

He also thanked fans for supporting him. “I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated,” Green said.