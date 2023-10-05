Brian Austin Green Details Experiencing ‘Stroke-Like Symptoms’ For More Than Four Years

Brian Austin Green opened up about the health struggles he experienced before meeting his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, on the most recent episode of the Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star said he suffered from “stroke-like symptoms” for more than four years.

“She had been really working on herself hard. She’s been single for almost five years,” he told host Cheryl Burke, sharing that he’d been single for two years and was “aggressively in therapy.”

“I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn’t speak,” the Anger Management actor shared. Doctors told Green he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis, and his symptoms were so bad that he was bedridden for three months and “shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man.”

“I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write,” he added. The Special Forces star said the issue was “dietary” and that he found “a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine” who was able to help him.

“I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years,” he said.