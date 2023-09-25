Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess, Jessica Chastain + More!

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN AND SHARNA BURGESS ARE ENGAGED: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess revealed on Friday’s (September 22nd) episode of the Oldish podcast they have been engaged for two months. The 90210 actor “did the thing” during the Dancing with the Stars alum’s surprise birthday party in June. “I was like, 'That's the perfect place to do it,' ” Green said. Burgess added that she “never saw it coming.” The pair have been dating since December of 2020.

JESSICA CHASTAIN SHARES TWEET IN SUPPORT OF SOPHIE TURNER AMID JOE JONAS DIVORCE: On Friday (September 22nd), Jessica Chastain retweeted author Roxane Gay on X regarding Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorcing. “The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING. And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh,” Gay wrote. The Scenes From a Marriage actress captioned the tweet, “The Oracle @rgay.” Chastain and Turner starred in the 2019 movie Dark Phoenix together.

PETE DAVIDSON IS REPORTEDLY DATING MADELYN CLINE FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM CHASE SUI WONDERS: Pete Davidson is getting back out there, just weeks after it was reported that he and Chase Sui Wonders called it quits. E! News reports that the Saturday Night Live alum is now dating Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. He and Sui Wonders dated for eight months after starring in the movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies together.

ZENDAYA CLARIFIES THAT SHE AND TOM HOLLAND ARE NOT ENGAGED: According to People, Zendaya got a kick out of the rumors that she and Tom Holland were engaged, after the Euphoria actress shared a reflective selfie to social media. In a since-deleted video, Zendaya laughed and said, “I posted the photo for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger you guys! Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news?”