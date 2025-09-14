Brian Cox Accidentally Flashes Audience While Going Commando In A Kilt

Getty Images

Succession actor Brian Cox, 79, inadvertently flashed audience members at the Toronto International Film Festival while wearing a traditional kilt without undergarments. During a post-screening discussion for his directorial debut. Glenrothan. at Roy Thomson Hall, an audience member alerted Cox to the wardrobe malfunction. “Is it that bad?” Cox asked the crowd. “Or that good?” he added, prompting laughter. Cox explained his choice, saying: “You have to wear the kilt the proper way. The kilt is designed to make you cool and free. And it’s a f—ing wonderful freedom.” Later, audience members again called out “Your legs! Your legs!” Cox blamed producer Neil Zeiger, who was also wearing a kilt but with undergarments. “The kilt is about being free and easy, it’s hard not to wear underpants,” Cox said. The film stars Cox, Alan Cumming, and Shirley Henderson. (Story URL)