Brian Cox Blames ‘Millennials’ For ‘Woke Culture’

Succession star Brian Cox had a lot to say about “millennials” and “woke culture” on Tuesday’s (July 11th) episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“I don’t think social media helps. It hinders, not helps,” Cox said. “I think it points out too readily inadequacies. And the whole woke, what we’ve talked about before, the whole woke culture is truly awful … and the shaming culture.”

The Troy actor believes millennials are to blame for all of this. “I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? And it’s very hard to pin them down, and, it turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials,” he said.

Cox added, “And who gave them the halos? I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve all screwed it up so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It comes from the wrong place.”