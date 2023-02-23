Brian Cox Calls Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting ‘F–king Annoying’

Brian Cox isn’t holding back when it comes to Jeremy Strong‘s approach to acting on Succession. In a new cover story for Town & Country, Cox said, “Oh, it’s f—king annoying. Don’t get me going on it.”

“He’s a very good actor,” Cox told the outlet. “And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.”

The Troy actor just thinks Strong should be able to step out of character. “He’s still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he’d lose it,” Cox said. “But he won’t! Strong is talented. He’s fucking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”

This isn’t the first time Cox has expressed concern about Strong’s method acting. On Late Night With Seth Meyers last year, he said, “I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.”

Strong addressed this criticism in a British GQ profile published on Tuesday (February 21st). “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f—k he wants,” he said.

“I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them,” Strong added.