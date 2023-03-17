Brian Cox Thinks Meghan Markle ‘Knew What She Was Getting Into’ With Prince Harry

During an interview with Haute Living New York published Wednesday (March 15th), Brian Cox shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Cox believes Markle had “the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s–t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

The Succession star added, “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off. I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

Cox also shared that he thinks it’s time to “move on” from the royal family altogether. “In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy,” he said. “It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. F–k it.”

About Markle and Harry, the Braveheart actor previously told Good Morning Britain: “I don’t know what went on, but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them … I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false. I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t.”