‘Bridgerton’ Actress Ruby Barker Says She Suffered ‘Two Psychotic Breaks’ While Filming The Show

Ruby Barker, the actress who played Marina on the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, appeared on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast recently and shared that she received “no support” from the streaming platform or from Shondaland after experiencing “two psychotic breaks” while filming the show.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support,” Barker said. “Nobody.”

She continued, “When I went into hospital a week after shooting ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1, it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out.”

Barker added, “In the run-up to the show coming out, I was just coming out from hospital, my Instagram following was going up, I had all these engagements to do… My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn’t been any support all that time. So I was trying really, really hard to act like it was ok and that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem.”