Britney Spears Apparently Injures Knee In Stairway Accident

Getty Images

Britney Spears revealed she injured her knee after tumbling down stairs at a friend’s residence. The singer shared the news Saturday through an Instagram video showing her dancing to Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” with visible bandages on her right knee, leg, and hands. “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house… it was horrible,” Spears wrote in her post. She added about her knee, “It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god.” She also mentioned her sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, had returned to Maui. Spears wrote she expresses herself “through art” and emphasized she doesn’t seek “concern or pity.” (Story URL)