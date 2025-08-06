Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Announces New Memoir

Getty Images

Dancer and DJ Kevin Federline, best known for once being married to Britney Spears, has announced the release of his memoir You Thought You Knew. The book will offer a “deeply personal and emotionally grounded” account of Federline’s career, including his time dancing with Destiny’s Child and Michael Jackson, his marriage to Spears, and the aftermath of their high-profile split. Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Federline is also the father to two other children from previous relationships. You Thought You Knew will be available to download and stream on various platforms October 21st. (Complex)