Britney Spears Invited To Paris Hilton’s Wedding.

According to Page Six, Paris Hilton invited her old friend Britney Spears to her recent three day wedding to Carter Reum.

Spears did not attend despite her years long conservatorship finally coming to an end. 

Hilton tweeted a congrats to Spears upon the news that her conservatorship ended, posting, “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue, [Britney Spears] is finally free! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!”

