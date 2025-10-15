Britney Spears Responds To Ex-Husband’s Memoir Claims About Erratic Behavior

Getty Images

Britney Spears has fired back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over allegations in his upcoming memoir “You Thought You Knew,” set for release October 21st. Federline’s book claims their son witnessed Spears holding a knife in a doorway and alleges she drank wine while pregnant and used cocaine while breastfeeding. On Wednesday, Spears responded on X, calling the claims “constant gaslighting” that is “extremely hurtful and exhausting.” She wrote, “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys” and noted one son has visited only 45 minutes in five years while the other made just four visits. Spears called the memoir’s claims “white lies” that “are going straight to the bank.” The former couple shares sons Jayden, 19, and Preston, 20. Federline told The Hollywood Reporter his children are “100 percent behind me telling my story.” (Story URL)