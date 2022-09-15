Brittany Snow Splits From Husband Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland are separating after two years of marriage.

The couple announced their split on Instagram Wednesday (September 14th) with identical statements.

The Pitch Perfect star wrote, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

TMZ reports that their long-distance romance contributed to the split. Snow resides in Los Angeles, while the Selling The OC star lives in Orange County.