Brooke Shields Is Writing A New Book About ‘Women And Aging’

Brooke Shields exclusively revealed to People on Monday (August 7th) that she is working on a book about “both the humility and power of aging,” according to the book’s publisher, Flatiron Books. Author Rachel Bertsche will be co-writing the book with her.

The Suddenly Susan star is interested in exploring the value of getting older. “What we know for sure about women and aging is that it’s not the put-her-out-to-pasture narrative our society would have us believe,” Shields told the outlet. “I don’t need to hear any more about all the ways my body starts to sag when my ovaries stop working.”

The Jane the Virgin actress added, “I want to know why I suddenly feel this surge of power. Why am I finally emboldened to try new things? Why does our culture treat women ‘of a certain age’ like they’re past their prime, while so many other cultures revere their elders? How can we approach this time as the new beginning it really is, rather than the beginning of the end?”