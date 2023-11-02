Brooke Shields Reveals She Suffered A Grand Mal Seizure

PRPhotos.com

Brooke Shields opened up to Glamour in an interview published Wednesday (November 1st) about suffering a grand mal seizure in September and waking up to find Bradley Cooper holding her hand. The Pretty Baby star was waiting for a table at a restaurant in New York City when the incident occurred.

“Two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black,” Shields recalled. “Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure… Frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.”

She continued, “The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley fucking Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

The Blue Lagoon actress added, “I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”

Shields said the seizure was the result of low sodium after she “drank too much water.”