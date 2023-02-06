Brooke Shields Reveals She Was Raped By ‘An Industry Insider’ In New Documentary

In a forthcoming documentary about her life and work, Brooke Shields shared that she was raped by “an industry insider” when she was in her 20s. The documentary, titled Pretty Baby, recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

Shields said she met the unnamed man for dinner one night to discuss work opportunities. “He said, 'Come back to the hotel and I'll call a cab,'” she recalled in the film. “And I go up to the hotel room, and he disappears for a while.”

The Blue Lagoon actress said she picked up a pair of binoculars and looked out the window while she waited. “The door opens, the person comes out naked, and I've got the binoculars and I'm like, 'S**t,” she said. “And I put the binoculars down and he's right on me. Just like, was wrestling.”

Shields added, “I was afraid I'd get choked out or something, so I didn't fight that much. I didn't. I just absolutely froze. I thought one 'No' should've been enough, and I just thought, 'Stay alive and get out,' and I just shut it out. God knows I knew how to be disassociated from my body. I'd practiced that… I went down in the elevator, and I got my own cab. I just cried all the way to my friend's apartment.”