Brooke Shields Says She Was ‘Taken Advantage Of’ In 1981 Barbara Walters Interview

Brooke Shields appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday (November 22nd) and shared that she felt “taken advantage of” during an interview she did with Barbara Walters when she was just 15 years old. Shields referred to the interview as “the fiasco,” and said it seemed like Walters was looking for a “negative sound bite.”

Walters interviewed the Blue Lagoon actress in 1981, shortly after she starred in a controversial Calvin Klein campaign. “She asked me what my measurements were and asked me to stand up,” Shields said. “And I stand up, and she was like comparing herself to this little girl. And I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is.'”

“But I just behaved and just smiled,” the model said, adding that she “felt so taken advantage of in so many ways.”