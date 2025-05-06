Brooklyn Beckham Missed Dad David’s Birthday Amid Family ‘Tensions’

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are reportedly navigating a strained relationship with Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria and David Beckham. “There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family,” a source told People after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebration. “The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life.” Brooklyn was the only one of Beckham’s children to skip the star-studded celebration. This strained family dynamic also coincides with Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to skip Monday’s 2025 Met Gala. (People)