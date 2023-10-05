Bruce Willis, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner + More!

EMMA HEMING WILLIS SAYS SHE ‘FREAKED OUT’ WHEN SHE FIRST RESEARCHED BRUCE WILLIS’ DIAGNOSIS: Emma Heming Willis was overwhelmed when she first learned her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia. On a recent episode of her Make Time to Connect YouTube series, she told the founders of the Remember Me podcast, “I didn’t know where to go, what to look up, I’m looking things up and it’s freaking me out. There wasn’t a lot [of information about FTD] but you guys popped up.” Sharing her gratitude for their podcast, she added, “I started listening and I felt like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m so grateful to hear other people’s stories.'”

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS SHE ‘NEVER’ TALKS TO KRIS JENNER ANYMORE: Caitlyn Jenner revealed on the U.K. show This Morning Wednesday (October 4th) that she and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, aren’t really in contact anymore. The pair separated in 2013 but planned to stay in each other’s lives. “Kris, I really never talk to anymore,” she said. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added, “It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

AMY SCHUMER HAS A MESSAGE FOR ’20 SOMETHINGS:’ Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 4th) to warn 20-year-olds about what’s in store for them. The Trainwreck actress shared two photos of herself smiling at a comedy event in 2012 and then shared a more recent photo of herself in a hospital gown, hooked up to an IV and looking disheveled. “Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you,” she wrote.

MAURICIO UMANKSY SAYS HE AND KYLE RICHARDS ARE ‘FIGHTING’ FOR THEIR MARRIAGE: Mauricio Umansky spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his marriage to Kyle Richards after Tuesday’s (October 3rd) episode of Dancing with the Stars. "The reality is… we are officially separated, but were not throwing in the towel," he told the outlet. "We're fighting for this. We've been married for 27 years, 26 amazing years. Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her … And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."