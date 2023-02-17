Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

His daughter, Rumer Willis, shared the family’s statement on her Instagram Thursday (February 16th) which read, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The statement continued, “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The 67-year-old actor’s family announced his retirement from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language.