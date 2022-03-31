Bruce Willis Retires From Acting After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia

Getty Images

Bruce Willis has retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language.

The 67-year-old star’s family members, including both his wife, Emma Herming and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, posted the announcement to Instagram Wednesday (March 30th).

The family wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The post, which was also signed by Willis’ daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, concluded with, “As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that.”

According to a report published by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, rumors had been swirling about the action star’s decline in recent years. The outlet reports that while working on recent projects – 22 in the last four years – Willis’ lines were fed to him through an earpiece and his action scenes, especially those where his character was required to handle a gun, were filmed using a body double.

Lala Kent, who starred in the film Hard Kill with Willis in January 2020 says that while shooting a scene, the Pulp Fiction star kept firing a weapon at the wrong time, leaving her unable to duck.

Despite his recent troubles, former costars paid tribute to The Sixth Sense actor on social media.

Sarah Paulson wrote on Rumer Willis' Instagram post, “He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book,” and M. Night Shyamalan, who directed The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Glass tweeted, “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”