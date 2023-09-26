Bruce Willis’ Wife Says ‘It’s Hard To Know’ If He’s Aware Of His Diagnosis

On Monday’s (September 25th) episode of the Today show, Emma Heming Willis spoke with Hoda Kotb about Bruce Willis’ diagnosis in honor of World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week.

"Dementia is hard," Heming Willis said. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."

She added that it’s unclear whether her husband is aware of his condition or not. "It's hard to know," she said.

The Armageddon actor’s family revealed in 2022 that he was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February of this year, the family revealed his condition had “progressed,” and that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.