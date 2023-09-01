Bryan Cranston Addresses Unions’ Concerns About Artificial Intelligence

Cast members and writers from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul reunited on the picket line outside of Sony Pictures Studio on Tuesday (August 29th)—including stars such as Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Betsy Brandt, Jesse Plemons, Rhea Seehorn, and Patrick Fabian.

Cranston spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how artificial intelligence is affecting negotiations between unions and studios. “This contract will have a sentence in there that states, ‘Actors must be human beings.’ This is mind-boggling, but that’s what it will say, and the same thing with the Writers Guild contract: ‘Must be written by a human being,'” he told the outlet.

Cranston added, “We’ve never had to imagine that before, but that’s here right now. It’s possible of happening right now and we have to step in and say, ‘You are dehumanizing the workforce and it cannot continue.'”