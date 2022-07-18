Home » Entertainment » Bryan Cranston Hit In The Shoulder During All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was hit in the right shoulder during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday night (July 16th) at Dodgers Stadium.

While doing some batting practice before the game, In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos struck Cranston on a line-drive hit. Cranston doubled over for a couple of minutes and then retreated to his trailer.

“It’s definitely going to bruise. I might be more of a cheerleader in this game,” Cranston said after recovering.

The injury almost took him out of the game, but Cranston ended up feeling well enough to get in there. He played for the Los Angeles team, who lost to Brooklyn 15-13.

