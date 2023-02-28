Bryan Cranston Says It Is ‘Imperative’ That Critical Race Theory Be Taught In Schools

Bryan Cranston is making his voice heard when it comes to race in America. The Breaking Bad star sat down with Chris Wallace on Sunday (February 26th), commenting on Donald Trump‘s MAGA slogan and the importance of critical race theory.

Breaking down the meaning behind “Make America Great Again,” Cranston said, “My comment is: Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark? And most people, a lot of people go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?’ ” he said. “I said, ‘So just ask yourself from, from an African-American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African-American? When was it great?’ ” Cranston added, “So if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.”

The Better Call Saul also shared his beliefs about critical race theory. “I think it’s imperative that it’s taught … that we look at our history,” he said. “Much the same I think that Germany has looked at their history and involvement in WWI and WWII and embrace it and say, ‘This is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong. This is why it can’t go wrong again.’ “