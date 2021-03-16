Buckingham Palace Launches Independent Investigation Into Bullying Allegations

PRPhotos.com

Buckingham Palace has hired a law firm to look into claims that Meghan Markle bullied royal staffers, according to multiple reports. The allegations were made in a lead-up to Meghan and Prince Harry‘s blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, she dismissed it as a “smear campaign.”

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said on Monday: “Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it.”

Observers point out that the Palace’s aggressive probe differs from its response to Meghan’s claims of racism in the interview with Oprah.

Meghan said that there were “concerns and conversations” about the skin color of their baby, Archie, and “what that would mean.” Buckingham Palace later said the allegation of racism was “concerning” but that it would “be addressed by the family privately.”

Critics have also said that the Palace has not probed Prince Andrew‘s close friendship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Even former first lady Michelle Obama is weighing in. She told Access Hollywood: “My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there's nothing more important than family.”