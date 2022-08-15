‘Bullet Train’ Holds No. 1 Spot At The Box Office During Summer Slowdown

PRPhotos.com

Bullet Train held on to the top spot at the domestic box office during its second weekend, pulling in $13.4 million. The film saw a 55% decline from a week ago. Deadline reports that this past weekend was the slowest yet this summer, with the box office seeing just $66.8 million for all movies.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 12th) through Sunday (August 14th):

1. Bullet Train, $13.4 million 2. DC League of Super-Pets, $7.17 million 3. Top Gun: Maverick, $7.15 million 4. Thor: Love and Thunder, $5.311 million 5. Nope, $5.3 million 6. Minions: Rise of Gru, $4.9 million 7. Where the Crawdads Sing, $4 million 8. Bodies Bodies Bodies, $3.25 million 9. Elvis, $2.585 million 10. Fall, $2.5 million