Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle Rescinded?

PRPhotos.com

Maybe not such a bully? The two Buckingham staffers who accused Meghan Markle of bullying them have reportedly rescinded their claims.

In the epilogue of their updated biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that upon discovery” of a formal complaint by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf, “two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded.”

Knauf originally reported the bullying allegations in 2018 in a Times report published just days before Prince Harry and Meghan’s blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable,” read the HR complaint, which redacted the employees’ names.

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” Knauf reportedly added. “She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”

The Times report did not include the information that the staff backpedaled their claims.