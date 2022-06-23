Burglar Breaks Into Casey Affleck’s Home, Scaring Girlfriend

Casey Affleck’s girlfriend had a scary run-in with a burglar Tuesday (June 21st) morning.

LAPD sources told TMZ that Caylee Cowan was alone Tuesday morning in the bedroom of the couple's L.A. home when she opened her eyes to find an intruder staring back at her. According to reports, the intruder fled after Cowan screamed and she was able to call 911.

Police arrived to find a man running down the street, and were able to make an arrest. The unnamed man was charged with burglary.

The outlet reports that Affleck was not home at the time of the incident and Cowan was unharmed.