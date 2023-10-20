Burt Young Dies At 83

Burt Young, the actor best known for his role as Paulie Pennino in the Rocky franchise, died on October 8th at the age of 83. Young’s daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed the news with The New York Times on Wednesday (October 18th). His cause of death is not yet known.

Young had more than 160 film and television credits, appearing in movies such as Chinatown, The Pope of Greenwich Village, Back to School, Mickey Blue Eyes, Convoy, and Once Upon a Time in America.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1977 for his work in the original Rocky film. Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram on Thursday (October 19th) to honor his late costar.

Sharing a black-and-white still of himself with Young, Stallone wrote, “To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP.”