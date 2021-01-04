Busy Philipps Shares That Birdie Is Gay, Prefers They / Them Pronouns

PRPhotos.com

Busy Philipps is sharing insight into her 12-year-old Birdie‘s journey. On Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, the 41-year-old said that Birdie opened up about being gay at age 10, and now prefers they/them pronouns.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares Birdie and Cricket, 7, with husband Marc Silverstein admits that she’s done a “bad job” with pronouns when talking to or about Birdie but is making an effort.

“Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to,” Philipps explained.

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'”

“So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them,” Philipps added. “I f–k up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”