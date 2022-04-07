Home » Entertainment » Caitlyn Jenner Discusses Her First Time Meeting Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner Discusses Her First Time Meeting Pete Davidson

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Caitlyn Jenner revealed to the Full Send podcast that Kim Kardashian recently introduced her to Pete Davidson.

According to Jenner, Kardashian kept laughing at her former step-parent for being overly-formal and calling the Saturday Night Live star “Peter” as a way to be polite.

She says the comedian is a “very nice guy” and that “Kim seemed so happy.”

Davidson also recently spent some time with the reality star’s kids and was spotted tooling around in an electric car with North West on Sunday (April 3rd).

Related Articles

Martha Stewart’s Four Dogs Kill Her Cat, Princess Peony
Pete Davidson Reportedly Introduces Kim Kardashian To His Grandparents
Rosanna Arquette Crashes Her Car Into The Back Of A UPS Truck
TS Madison Reveals Her Role In Lee Daniels & Mo’Nique Ending Their Beef
Ari Fletcher Claims G-Herbo’s Girlfriend Taina Williams Is Mean To Her Son
Report: Braxton Family Feels That Traci’s Husband And Team Are ‘Exploiting Her Death’