Caitlyn Jenner Discusses Her First Time Meeting Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner revealed to the Full Send podcast that Kim Kardashian recently introduced her to Pete Davidson.

According to Jenner, Kardashian kept laughing at her former step-parent for being overly-formal and calling the Saturday Night Live star “Peter” as a way to be polite.

She says the comedian is a “very nice guy” and that “Kim seemed so happy.”

Davidson also recently spent some time with the reality star’s kids and was spotted tooling around in an electric car with North West on Sunday (April 3rd).