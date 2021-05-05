Home » Entertainment » Caitlyn Jenner Lays Out Priorities, Misspells Name in Campaign Bid

Caitlyn Jenner Lays Out Priorities, Misspells Name in Campaign Bid

The former Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner is running on the Republican ticket for governor of California. In her campaign material released Tuesday, she attacks Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom for failures during the pandemic, but in the material touting her stance, her name is misspelled as “Cailyn.”

She says a “thoughtful disrupter” is needed to put California back on track. Jenner brands herself as a “dreamer.” Interestingly, she omitted her famous last name in much of the marketing material as well, a bid, some say, to distance herself from her famous Kardashian-Jenner family members, none of whom plan to stump for her.

