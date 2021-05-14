Caleb Kennedy Quietly Dismissed From ‘American Idol’

PRPhotos.com

Top 5 American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy will no longer compete on the show after a controversial old video of the 16-year-old singer surfaced on social media.

According to the LA Times, Sunday’s episode of the singing competition will “feature the Top 4 with one contestant elimination.”

The news comes after a video of Kennedy sitting next to someone dressed like a member of the Ku Klux Klan attracted more than 100,000 views on Twitter.

Although ABC and American Idol have not issued a public statement, the singer’s appearances have been removed from the show’s official YouTube channel, Instagram and Twitter.