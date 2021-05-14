Home » Entertainment » Caleb Kennedy Quietly Dismissed From ‘American Idol’

Caleb Kennedy Quietly Dismissed From ‘American Idol’

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Top 5 American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy will no longer compete on the show after a controversial old video of the 16-year-old singer surfaced on social media.

According to the LA Times, Sunday’s episode of the singing competition will “feature the Top 4 with one contestant elimination.” 

The news comes after a video of Kennedy sitting next to someone dressed like a member of the Ku Klux Klan attracted more than 100,000 views on Twitter.

Although ABC and American Idol have not issued a public statement, the singer’s appearances have been removed from the show’s official YouTube channel, Instagram and Twitter.

Related Articles

Best Takeaways From Seth Rogen’s Tell-All
Vivica A. Fox Recalls Racist Insult From Ivanka Trump
Josh Duggar Prevented From Seeing Kids
T- Pain Reveals DMs From Celebs That He Accidentally Left Unread For Two Years
Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Died From Heart Disease
Scott Rudin Steps Back From Film & Streaming Projects