‘Call Of Duty’ Movie In The Works From Paramount, Microsoft

Getty Images

Paramount has secured a deal with Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard to develop a live-action feature film based on the popular Call of Duty video game franchise. The partnership will allow Paramount to produce and distribute a blockbuster Call of Duty movie, with the potential to expand the franchise across film and TV. Activision president Rob Kostich said the film will “honor and expand upon” the franchise’s acclaimed action and storytelling, aiming to deliver a “defining cinematic moment” for fans. Paramount chairman and CEO David Ellison, a self-described lifelong Call of Duty fan, called the opportunity to bring the gaming universe to the big screen “both an honor and a responsibility.” The Call of Duty series has sold over 500 million copies globally and generated $30 billion in revenue as of 2022, making it one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. (Story URL)