Cameron Diaz Gushes About Benji Madden, Life in Quarantine

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child together in December, and as far as she’s concerned, their life in quarantine is A-OK. Diaz hopped on Instagram Live with her friend Who What Wear chief executive officer Katherine Power, and admitted that not much had changed actually.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, or a three-and-a-half month old," Diaz said. "So my life has been like completely quiet and still for the last few months."

She called being a mom to baby Raddix the "best, best, best part of my life," adding that she is “grateful and so happy.”

"After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed," Diaz said. "He's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible."