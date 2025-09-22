Home » Entertainment » Camila Cabello Performs Live At Iowa Wedding After Meeting Bride At Hotel Bar

Camila Cabello surprised bride Kelli Murray by performing at her September 20th wedding after meeting her family at an Iowa hotel bar the night before. Murray had told the 28-year-old singer she planned to use Cabello’s song “First Man” for her father-daughter dance. Cabello offered to perform it live at the ceremony. Wearing a black slip dress, Cabello addressed wedding guests before singing while Murray danced with her father Mike. “First Man” is a very special song to me. It’s a song that I wrote about my dad and about, you know, the moment that I get married,” Cabello told the audience. She worked the bride’s name into the lyrics during her performance. Murray’s cousin shared video footage on TikTok, writing “She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night.” Cabello commented on the post: “I’m honored I was a part of your family’s special day, u guys are precious.” (Story URL)