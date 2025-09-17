‘Camp Rock 3’ Starts Filming With Jonas Brothers Returning As Guest Stars

Getty Images

Disney Channel’s Camp Rock 3 started production in Vancouver this week, 15 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam aired in 2010. All three Jonas Brothers will return as guest stars playing their fictional band Connect 3 from the original films. The siblings will executive produce alongside former co-star Demi Lovato, though she won’t appear onscreen. “It’s so good to be back,” Nick Jonas said in a video from set. “It’s time to head back to camp!” The story follows a new generation of campers competing to open for Connect 3’s reunion tour. The cast includes Liamani Segura as Sage, Hudson Stone as Desi, and Malachi Barton as Fletch. The film will stream on Disney+ and air on Disney Channel. (Story URL)