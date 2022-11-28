Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows Jodie Sweetin Amid ‘Traditional Marriage’ Backlash

Last week, Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete shared a post to Instagram that denounced Candace Cameron Bure’s “traditional marriage” comments. Bure’s onscreen sister in Full House, Jodie Sweetin, shared this post to Instagram on Saturday (November 26th)—doubling down on her support for the LGBQ+ community. Following this, Us Weekly reports Bure unfollowed Sweetin on the platform.

The post in question read, “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially.”

The text continued, “So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”