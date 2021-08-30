‘Candyman’ Tops B.O. With $22M

PRPhotos.com

Considering the 20% spike in COVID cases and Hurricane Ida’s expected arrival, Universal‘s Candyman, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, performed better than expecting, opening with $22.4 million.

In fact, Candyman’s premiere in the final part of August is the fourth opener ever, behind 2009’s Final Destination ($27.4M), 2016’s Don’t Breathe ($26.4M) and 2007’s Halloween ($26.3M).

Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, captures $12.9 million in its third week out, with Paw Patrol earning $6 million in its second week out.