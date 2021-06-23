Cara Delevingne’s House Has a Vagina Tunnel and a Ball Pit

PRPhotos.com

Just in case you were looking to spice up your interior decoration, Cara Delevingne is sharing some inspo.

The model opened the doors to her play-zone for Architectural Digest, and explained: "My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods."

Every room has a different vibe, with a nature theme throughout, including her Gucci heron wallpaper and staircase carpet showing leopards climbing up the steps.

Of her ball pit, she said: "The meaning I have from this house is just never grow up, you know? Always kind of maintain some sort of childlike innocence or joy or just the need for fun. They're really great for stress. You can't cry in a ball pit. I've tried."

Delevingne's "adult playhouse" also has a "pink p—y palace" featuring a swing and stripper pole, as well as a "vagina tunnel" secret passageway. AD's Mayer Rus writes, "One enters the so-called rebirth canal through a vulval soft sculpture (think Judy Chicago on acid) and then proceeds to crawl out of a round washing-machine door suggestive of a rectum."

Delevingne is one among many celebs who have opened their fabulous homes to AD. Other notables include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.