Carey Mulligan, ‘Ratched,’ Wendy Williams + More!

CAREY MULLIGAN SAYS ACTORS WHO CLAIM AWARDS DON’T MATTER ARE ‘100 PERCENT LYING:’ Carey Mulligan isn’t buying the whole “awards don’t matter” spiel. The Maestro actor told The London Times in a recent interview that actors who say they don’t care about awards are “100 percent lying.” She also commented on her nomination for Best Actress at this year’s Oscars, saying it “is just the coolest thing. Because it’s from your peers. It’s wicked.” However, she added that she is “gutted” about Greta Gerwig being snubbed for Best Director. “I’m gutted for Greta because I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated,” the Saltburn actor told the outlet. “You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”

‘RATCHED’ IS CANCELLED AFTER ONE SEASON: Deadline reports that, as suspected, Ratched has been cancelled at Netflix after one season—despite originally receiving a two-season order. Sarah Paulson confirmed the news in a video shared to X recently. When a fan asked her, “Are we getting Ratched season 2?” she replied, “No … no.”

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘WHERE IS WENDY WILLIAMS?:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy Williams is releasing a documentary about her life following the cancellation of her talk show two years ago. “I have no money, and I’m gonna tell you something,” Williams says in the trailer. “If it happens to me, it could happen to you.” According to the official description, the four-and-half hour, two-part documentary promises to open “the doors to her private life like never before,” as “cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence.” Where Is Wendy Williams? Is set to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday (February 24th) and Sunday (February 25th).

DONALD GLOVER SHARES AN IMPORTANT SEX TIP HE LEARNED WHILE FILMING ‘MR. & MRS. SMITH:’ During a recent interview with Page Six, Donald Glover shared what he learned about sex while filming the new series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. “Go slow. I don’t even mean in just foreplay,” he told the outlet. “I mean in everything, it will make everything a lot more romantic, and you’ll appreciate it a lot more when you get there. You’ll really understand it.” The Atlanta actor added, “Go slow, everybody, but mostly guys. Go slower!”