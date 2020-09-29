Home » Entertainment » Carole Baskin Gets The Boot On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Carole Baskin Gets The Boot On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tiger King alum and animal activist Carole Baskin was eliminated from Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars last night.

Baskin had teamed up with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov for the competition.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Cheer coach Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, retired NFL player Vernon Davis, actresses Anne Heche, Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Charles Oakley was the first celebrity eliminated in Season 29.

Judges’ Leaderboard:

1. Nev Schulman – 24

1. Johnny Weir – 24

3. Kaitlyn Bristowe – 23

4. Vernon Davis – 22

4. Jeannie Mai – 22

4. Chrishell Stause – 22

7. Monica Aldama – 21

7. AJ McLean – 21

9. Jesse Metcalfe – 20

10. Justina Machado – 19

11. Skai Jackson – 18

11. Nelly – 18

13. Anne Heche – 15

14. Carole Baskin – 12

