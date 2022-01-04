Carson Daly’s Daughter Crashes His Today Show Segment

Getty Images

Carson Daly had a very special guest on his first Today show segment of the new year. Daly’s 21-month-old daughter, Goldie Patricia, could be heard saying, “Da-da, da-da,” behind the scenes while he was in the middle of his Popstart segment.

Daly's co-hosts Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones were eager to find out which of his four kids was calling for him. Kotb asked, “Who do we have?” Roker added, “Do we have Go Go?”

Daly then picked Goldie up and sat her in front of the camera while his co-hosts cheered. “Did you just walk in here by yourself?” he asked her. She responded, “Yeah!”

Goldie stayed with Daly throughout the rest of the segment, helping her dad by holding photos up to the camera.