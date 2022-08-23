Home » Entertainment » Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To The Family

Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To The Family

Casey Affleck might have missed out on Bennifer 2.0‘s second wedding over the weekend, but that didn’t stop him from extending a warm welcome to Jennifer Lopez.

On Sunday night (August 21st), the Ocean’s 11 star shared a photo of himself walking along a road with Lopez and his brother Ben. “Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” he wrote.

To his new sister-in-law, he added, “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

