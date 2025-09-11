CBS Announces Two Grammy Tribute Specials for Earth, Wind & Fire And Cyndi Lauper

Getty Images

CBS will broadcast two Grammy tribute specials honoring legendary artists Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper. A Grammy Salute To Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September airs Sunday, September 21st from 8-10 PM ET/PT, featuring the nine-time Grammy-winning group performing at Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic. Special guests include Stevie Wonder, Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste and Janelle Monáe. A Grammy Salute To Cyndi Lauper: Live From The Hollywood Bowl follows Sunday, October 5 at 8-10 PM ET/PT, celebrating the Grammy, Emmy, Tony winner and 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as she concludes her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Guests include Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty and Jake Wesley Rogers. Both specials stream on Paramount+. (Story URL)