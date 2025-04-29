CBS Sets Record With 17th Straight Season Victory In Total Viewers

CBS won its 17th consecutive season as the No. 1 broadcaster in primetime for the 2024-25 season. This streak surpasses its own previous record and is unlikely to change anytime soon. Other networks have shown improvements in primetime averages compared to last year, partially due to a full season of programming following a writer and actor strike in 2023. CBS leads in total viewership, with hit series like Tracker continuing to draw high ratings. NBC and ABC have also seen gains, while Fox experienced a notable increase due in part to a record-breaking Super Bowl. CBS also boasts multiple top non-sports shows, further solidifying its position as a TV powerhouse. (THR)