CBS To Air ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special In November

Getty Images

CBS will broadcast Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Special on Monday, November 24th at 8 p.m., with streaming available on Paramount+. Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal will host the 90-minute reunion on a recreated Barone family living room set. Cast members Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten will join Romano for candid conversations and never-before-seen outtakes. The special will include “a moving tribute to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, whose unforgettable portrayals of Marie and Frank Barone made them fan favorites,” according to CBS. The original sitcom aired nine seasons from 1996 to 2005, winning 15 Emmys out of 69 nominations. Fulwell Entertainment, which produced Friends: The Reunion, is producing the anniversary special. (Story URL)